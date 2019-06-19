GALIOTTO NANCY

Age 77, of Elizabeth Township, died June 17, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born August 19, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Grace (Bryce) Speidel and the wife of Eugene Galiotto. Nancy owned Riva Travel Agency with her husband from 1982 to 2005. She had many loves: 17 years of family vacations in Hilton Head, all things Pittsburgh from sports to theatre, and above all, her family. She was a humble, gracious woman who took care of her mother for the six months she spent battling cancer. Nancy loved her mother fiercely and was thankful for the opportunity to spend those last moments with her. She was so grateful when her daughters then showed that same love and care toward her when she took ill. Nancy has now joined her mother and her dear friend, Sister Mary Bernard; and what a joyous reunion it is. She is survived by her children, Sarah, Dr. Melissa, and Melissa's husband, James, who she loved like a son; brother, Frederick (Mildred) Speidel; and nieces. She was preceded in death by her half-sister, Elizabeth. Services will be private. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Serra Catholic High School Scholarship Fund in memory of Sister Mary Bernard Novach (200 Hershey Dr, McKeesport, PA 15132). Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com