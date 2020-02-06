|
RECHT NANCY HELLER
Nancy Heller Recht was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 2, 1925. She graduated from Brooklyn College with a degree in social work. She married prominent Pittsburgh attorney C. Joseph Recht in 1951. He predeceased her in 1979. She was an active member of the National Council of Jewish Women and worked for many years as the volunteer director of its thrift shop in Oakland. She moved to Los Angeles in 2012. She died on January 30, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Abram, a physician in Brookline, Massachusetts; Philip, a lawyer in Los Angeles; and Mindy, a lawyer in Philadelphia; and by her grandchildren, Joseph, Hannah, Ben, and Sadie. Graveside Service and Interment will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Tree of Life Sfard Cemetery, Versailles Boro. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020