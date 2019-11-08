Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
NANCY HERMANOWSKI
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home
44th St. 216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
NANCY HERMANOWSKI

NANCY HERMANOWSKI Obituary
HERMANOWSKI NANCY

Nancy Hermanowski, age 96, of Polish Hill, died on November 6, 2019, at the Harmar Village Care Center, Cheswick. She was born on May 24, 1923, in Pittsburgh, to the late Adam and Mary (Lotkowski) Hermanowski. Nancy formerly worked as a secretary at Alcoa and then went on to retire from Heppenstahl Steel Company. She was also a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Nancy demonstrated a strong servant spirit in caring for both of her parents and her brother, Norbert throughout their lives. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brothers, Anthony and Norbert Hermanowski and her sisters, Natalie Bosack, Jane Luhanick and Amelia Ruffennach. Nancy is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawerenceville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 300 Edmund Street, Bloomfield. Interment will immediately follow at St. Augustine Cemetery, Shaler Twp. The family asks if everyone could please meet at the church. Please view and sign the family guestbook online at www.zalewskifuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
