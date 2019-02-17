ANGERMAN NANCY HERTZ

Of Shadyside, passed away on February 10, 2019. Beloved husband Ronald of 60 years; cherished mother of Michael (Michele Godwin) of Corvallis, OR and Iris (Dr. Laurence) Friedman; grandmother of Elizabeth and David Friedman; sister of Harriet Hirshberg (late Robert) of Phoenix, AZ. Born in Squirrel Hill to Harry and Ida Hertz, Nancy graduated from the Univ. of Pittsburgh and taught in the McKeesport School District before working as the unofficial Strategy Director of R & J Furniture, assisting Ronald for 47 years. Nancy was involved in the , Ladies Hospital Aid Society, and UJF. Nancy and Ron traveled around the world and saw life's wonders. Nancy enjoyed tennis, golf, and bridge, attending Pittsburgh Symphony concerts and spending winters in Florida. Nancy's family will especially miss her funny stories from her everyday adventures. Nancy loved spending time with her family who will miss her dearly. Contributions may be made to Howard Levin Clubhouse or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated.

www.schugar.com