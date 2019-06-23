|
EGERMAN NANCY I. (WITT)
Age 82, of Ross Twp., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Wife of the late Edward Egerman; loving mother of Barbara Watters (Andrew) and the late Leslie Greene (survived by David); proud grandmother of Alissa Kozak (Edward) and Benjamin Greene; treasured great-grandmother of Maggie, Noah, Elena, Natalie and Mercedes; great-great-grandmother of Delaney and Hezekiah; Friends will be received Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019