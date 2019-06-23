Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
NANCY I. (WITT) EGERMAN


NANCY I. (WITT) EGERMAN Obituary
EGERMAN NANCY I. (WITT)

Age 82, of Ross Twp., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Wife of the late Edward Egerman; loving mother of Barbara Watters (Andrew) and the late Leslie Greene (survived by David); proud grandmother of Alissa Kozak (Edward) and Benjamin Greene; treasured great-grandmother of Maggie, Noah, Elena, Natalie and Mercedes; great-great-grandmother of Delaney and Hezekiah; Friends will be received Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
