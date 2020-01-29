|
MEISER NANCY ILENE
Age 80, of Carnegie, peacefully on January 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 20, 1939 to the late Anna Swentkowsky and George Mull. Step-daughter of the late Michael Swentkowsky. Reunited in Heaven with the love of her life, Robert Meiser who preceded her in passing in 2000. Loving mother of Donna Cochran (Richard). Adoring grandmother of Samuel Fisher and Justin Cochran. Great-grandmother of Levi Fisher. Sister of Peggy Faulks and the late Shirley Prozzoly and cared for by devoted sister, Betty Swentkowsky. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Nancy adored her family and her fur grand-babies Milo and Lucy. A private burial service for family will be held at Chartiers Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. ww.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020