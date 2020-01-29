Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY MEISER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY ILENE MEISER


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY ILENE MEISER Obituary
MEISER NANCY ILENE

Age 80, of Carnegie, peacefully on January 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 20, 1939 to the late Anna Swentkowsky and George Mull. Step-daughter of the late Michael Swentkowsky. Reunited in Heaven with the love of her life, Robert Meiser who preceded her in passing in 2000. Loving mother of Donna Cochran (Richard). Adoring grandmother of Samuel Fisher and Justin Cochran. Great-grandmother of Levi Fisher. Sister of Peggy Faulks and the late Shirley Prozzoly and cared for by devoted sister, Betty Swentkowsky. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Nancy adored her family and her fur grand-babies Milo and Lucy. A private burial service for family will be held at Chartiers Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. ww.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo J Henney Funeral Home
Download Now