BAUERLE NANCY J. (FREDERICK)
Age 76, of O'Hara Twp., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald E. Bauerle, Sr.; loving mother of Donny "The Mailman" Bauerle, Jr., Debra Noll, Dennis (Marie) Bauerle and Denise (Daniel) Healy; cherished grandmother of Scott Noll, Ashley Bauerle, Vanessa Healy; and great-grandmother of Leila Noll; sister of Esther (late Thomas) Gabb, Carol (Bob) Johnston, Susan (Glenn) Veatch, Glenn (Toni) Frederick and the late Arlene and James Frederick; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and Friends, Visitation and Service, Monday, April 8, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. Aspinwall residents, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the WEDDELL- AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019