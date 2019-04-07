Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY BAUERLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY J. (FREDERICK) BAUERLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NANCY J. (FREDERICK) BAUERLE Obituary
BAUERLE NANCY J. (FREDERICK)

Age 76, of O'Hara Twp., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald E. Bauerle, Sr.; loving mother of Donny "The Mailman" Bauerle, Jr., Debra Noll, Dennis (Marie) Bauerle and Denise (Daniel) Healy; cherished grandmother of Scott Noll, Ashley Bauerle, Vanessa Healy; and great-grandmother of Leila Noll; sister of Esther (late Thomas) Gabb, Carol (Bob) Johnston, Susan (Glenn) Veatch, Glenn (Toni) Frederick and the late Arlene and James Frederick; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and Friends, Visitation and Service, Monday, April 8, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. Aspinwall residents, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the WEDDELL- AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now