BUCHER NANCY J. (CAMPBELL)
Age 81, of Eighty Four, formerly of Castle Shannon, on April 25, 2019. She is survived by her children, Sue Ellen (William) Corcoran, Robert (Laurel) Bucher, Bonnie Kline, Cynthia (Richard) Tantalo, and Kenneth (Lisa) Bucher; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bucher; parents, Carroll C. and Elizabeth Campbell; and eight siblings. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, at 12 noon in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019