GRAHAM NANCY J.

Age 80, of O'Hara Township, died March 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Born March 6, 1940, in Butler, she was the daughter of James and Ethilda Armstrong Dilts. She retired from the University of Pittsburgh, where she served as the Risk Manager. Nancy was an avid reader, loved the beach and always made time for her grandchildren's sporting events. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly G. Roberts (Stanley Ference) of Sewickley; her son, Garris L. Graham, Jr. (Michelle) of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Richard Dilts (Sally) of Springdale and Robert Dilts (Janet) of Pittsburgh; and her sister and best friend, Ada Walsh of O'Hara Township. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Maggie Behun (Brandon), Mac Ference, Katharine Ference and Ryan Graham; a step-grandson, Darin Baumgarten; and a step-granddaughter, Shannon Baumgarten; as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur Dilts and Thomas Dilts. A memorial service will be held at a future time at the Chapel of the Resurrection, The Presbyterian Church, Sewickley. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret Foundation, 815 Freeport Road, 100 Medical Arts Building, Suite 112, Pittsburgh, PA 15215. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com.