NATH NANCY J. (TIHEY)

Age 76, a longtime resident of Verona, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at home with her family by her side. Beloved wife for 59 years of Lawrence J. Nath, Sr.; loving mother of Lawrence J. (Charlene Thut) Nath, Jr. and Laura (Bob Tomnay) Cleary; step-mother of John Yohman, Michele Yohman, Amy Day, Tony (Dana) Nath, and Michael Nath; grandmother of Michelle Brenner, Lawrence S. (Lauren) Nath, Donald (Megan) Cleary, Amanda Nath, Katherine Cleary, Emily (Robert) Ayala, and Seaira Nath; great-grandmother of Lilly, Colton, and Amelia; step-grandmother of seven; and step-great-grandmother of three; dear sister of Arlene (Michael) Yots, Thomas (Sue) Tihey, Richard (Danette) Tihey, and the late John (the late Gerry) Tihey. Nancy was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Verona, enjoyed cake decorating, and gardening. The family thanks Bridges Hospice for their loving care. Friends and relatives will be received on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, March 29, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona. Interment will follow in the Verona Cemetery, Oakmont. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Verona Fire Department, 465 Parker Street, Verona, PA 15147.