SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
NANCY J. (SCHLEIDEN) PSENICK

PSENICK NANCY J. (SCHLEIDEN)

Age 83, of West View, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrew E. Psenick; mother of Marilyn Psenick and Andrew M. (Brenda) Psenick; grandmother of Michael and Mikayla; sister of Lorraine Brittner and Gloria Mausfield. Family will welcome friends on Friday from 3-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Where a service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Nancy loved to dance and spend time with her grand kids. She was the best mom. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
