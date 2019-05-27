SMITH NANCY J. (O'TOOLE)

On Sunday, May 26, 2019, of Whitehall, formerly of Brookline. Wife of the late Wayne P. Smith; loving mother of Sandra S. (James) Corbin, Scott A. (Nancy) Smith, and Steven P. (Carla DeMarco) Smith; beloved grandmother of Christopher (Amanda) Corbin, Milissa (Thomas) Sexton, Matthew Smith, Laura (Bryce) Powell, Kayleigh (Patrick) Cray, Max Smith, Donald (Kristy) Gould, Caitlyn Gould, and Isabella DeMarco; great-grandmother of Raylan and Teagan Sexton, Madison Rose Smith, Donovan, Everly and Brielle Corbin, and Carly Gould; sister of Francis "King" (Barbara) O'Toole and Maureen (James) White. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood, 15227, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church, 5200 Greenridge Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.