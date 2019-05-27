Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
NANCY J. (O'TOOLE) SMITH

NANCY J. (O'TOOLE) SMITH Obituary
SMITH NANCY J. (O'TOOLE)

On Sunday, May 26, 2019, of Whitehall, formerly of Brookline. Wife of the late Wayne P. Smith; loving mother of Sandra S. (James) Corbin, Scott A. (Nancy) Smith, and Steven P. (Carla DeMarco) Smith; beloved grandmother of Christopher (Amanda) Corbin, Milissa (Thomas) Sexton, Matthew Smith, Laura (Bryce) Powell, Kayleigh (Patrick) Cray, Max Smith, Donald (Kristy) Gould, Caitlyn Gould, and Isabella DeMarco; great-grandmother of Raylan and Teagan Sexton, Madison Rose Smith, Donovan, Everly and Brielle Corbin, and Carly Gould; sister of Francis "King" (Barbara) O'Toole and Maureen (James) White. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood, 15227, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church, 5200 Greenridge Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 27, 2019
