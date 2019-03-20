BECK NANCY JANE

Age 86, of Pittsburgh, on Friday, March 15, 2019. Wife of the late James Beck; loving mother of Peggie Romanko (late David), Jim (Linda), Jeff (Louise), Julie (Jeff) Brown, and Kevin (Araceli); grandmother of Nicole (Jason), Justin (Roni), Katie (Derek), Amy, Alex, Jenn (Philip), Jeffrey (Emily), Nicholas, Joshua, and Kevin, Jr.; great-grandmother of Lucas and Lilly, Theo, Cal, and AJ, Miriam, Callie and Weston, and David and Dakota; dear cousin of Karen and Bill Guidish and Joan Fleishner; sister-in-law of Verla Stoker. Friends will be received on Thursday from 1 to 9 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Christ Lutheran Church, Millvale, M.S. Society, or to the Community Hospice of Texas.