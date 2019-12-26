Home

NANCY JANE (ELLSTROM) SINCLAIR

Age 87, of Bridgeville, on December 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry J. Sinclair; loving mother of Georganne (Al) Seeley, Jeffrey A. (Suzanne) Sinclair and the late Suzan Rettinger and her husband, Larry, who survives; cherished grandmother of Jason, Stacy, Kerry, Kelly, Matthew, Michael and Adam; and great-grandmother of seven. Nancy was a longtime member of SNPJ, Lodge #6. She was a BAA softball coach for many years; an avid bowler and golfer, and she loved Pittsburgh sports. Family and friends received on Friday from 3-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Bridgeville Public Library. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
