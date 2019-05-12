|
WAREHAM NANCY JANE
Age 86, of Penn Hills, on May 3, 2019. Beloved wife for 59 years of the late Calvin Charles Wareham; loving mother of Nancy Lynn Wareham, Jeffrey Wareham (Robin), and Susan Nestor (Greg); grandmother of Matthew and Michael Wareham, and Melynda Nestor; sister of Betty Jean Highlands. Nancy was a graduate of Carnegie Tech/Carnegie Mellon University. Graveside Service Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hebron Cemetery, 10460 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Arrangements entrusted to TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., Penn Hills.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019