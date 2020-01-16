Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
NANCY JANISZEWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY JANISZEWSKI


1929 - 2020
NANCY JANISZEWSKI Obituary
JANISZEWSKI NANCY

Age 91, of Monroeville, passed away on January 14, 2020.  She was born on January 13, 1929 in Coshocton, OH to the late Merrill and Shirley (Anderson) Sondles.  Beloved wife of George Janiszewski for 68 years; mother of Michael (Sue) Janiszewski and Timothy (Juli) Janiszewski; grandmother of six and great-grandmother of Desmond; sister of the late Elizabeth Buck and Marilyn Spencer.  She was a longtime employee of Carnegie Mellon University  Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747).  www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
