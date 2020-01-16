|
|
JANISZEWSKI NANCY
Age 91, of Monroeville, passed away on January 14, 2020. She was born on January 13, 1929 in Coshocton, OH to the late Merrill and Shirley (Anderson) Sondles. Beloved wife of George Janiszewski for 68 years; mother of Michael (Sue) Janiszewski and Timothy (Juli) Janiszewski; grandmother of six and great-grandmother of Desmond; sister of the late Elizabeth Buck and Marilyn Spencer. She was a longtime employee of Carnegie Mellon University Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020