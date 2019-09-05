Home

POWERED BY

Services
A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA 15025
(412) 233-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY BASACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY JEAN "JEANNIE" BASACH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY JEAN "JEANNIE" BASACH Obituary
BASACH NANCY JEAN "JEANNIE"

Age 78 and formerly of Large, passed away on Tue., Sep. 3, 2019, at HCR ManorCare Whitehall. Born Sep. 11, 1940, in Homestead, she was a daughter of the late Steven and Helen (Jerry) Fedor. The former owner/ operator of Nancy's Hair Fashions in Brentwood, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, John Basach, who passed away Dec. 14, 1989; and her sisters, Helen Hershberger and Barbara Stocker. She is survived by her siblings, Stephen (Kim) Fedor of West Mifflin, Betty Lou (Michael) Cloonan in West Mifflin, and Joseph "Bobby" (Annette) Fedor of Munhall; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Joan Foster. Friends will be received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700) on Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019, from 11 a.m. until a 1 p.m. Blessing. Procession will follow to St. Clare Cemetery, Clairton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy's name should be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now