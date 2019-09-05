|
|
BASACH NANCY JEAN "JEANNIE"
Age 78 and formerly of Large, passed away on Tue., Sep. 3, 2019, at HCR ManorCare Whitehall. Born Sep. 11, 1940, in Homestead, she was a daughter of the late Steven and Helen (Jerry) Fedor. The former owner/ operator of Nancy's Hair Fashions in Brentwood, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, John Basach, who passed away Dec. 14, 1989; and her sisters, Helen Hershberger and Barbara Stocker. She is survived by her siblings, Stephen (Kim) Fedor of West Mifflin, Betty Lou (Michael) Cloonan in West Mifflin, and Joseph "Bobby" (Annette) Fedor of Munhall; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Joan Foster. Friends will be received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700) on Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019, from 11 a.m. until a 1 p.m. Blessing. Procession will follow to St. Clare Cemetery, Clairton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy's name should be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019