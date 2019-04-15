DeVALL NANCY JEAN (EVAK)

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Nancy, our loving and devoted wife, mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on April 14, 2019. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Monroeville, Pennsylvania after a valiant fight against pancreatic cancer. She was in her 58th year. Born in East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1960, Nancy touched many lives with her infectious smile and giving ways. She frequently gave whatever she had to others. Nancy met her husband, Mitch while working at Belle's Delicatessen in the Monroeville Mall in 1976. She was a cook and he was a dishwasher. It didn't take long for them to find each other and start a lifelong journey together. Nancy married Mitchell Gregg DeVall at the "Wee Chapel of Love" on May 16, 1981 in Tampa, where Mitch was stationed in the Air Force. Nancy then began a life as a military wife following wherever the service sent the both of them. After many years of living in Florida, Nancy fell in love with the beach life and her and her husband frequently vacationed on her favorite island of Aruba. She was the beloved mother of Stephanie and Mitchell and proud grandmother of Zoey. Nancy and her husband were also guardians to her brother Greg and nephews Jacob and Joshua Evak. Predeceased by her parents George and Theresa Evak, and is survived by her sister Monica and brother Greg. Nancy lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She worked in the advertising department at the Port Authority of Allegheny County for the last eleven years. Nancy was an incredible friend to many and never knew a stranger. She genuinely cared about others and tried to help whenever she could. You knew when Nancy walked in a room and when she left because of her beautiful smile, laughter and loving heart. Family was always first for Nancy. She liked to work in her yard, kept an immaculate house, and loved to shop. Her favorite time of year was Christmas where she honed her shopping skills to the max. Christmas was Nancy's favorite holiday because she loved seeing the smiles on everyone's faces from the gifts that she had bought them. Giving was definitely Nancy's love language. Nancy loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and will be forever in our hearts. Friends will be received Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of (118) Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernadette Church. Interment will follow at Allegheny Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com