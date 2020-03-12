KAPP NANCY JEAN (CLOHERTY)
Age 73, of Munhall, on March 8, 2020. Retired Registered Nurse with A.C. Health Dept. Board Member of M.A.P.S. Graduate of 1967 Homestead Hospital School of Nursing. Daughter of the late Jack and Jean (Olysav) Cloherty. Loving and devoted wife of Robert R. Kapp. Beloved mother of Beth Ann (Dave) Crousey, Robert R. (Liberty) Kapp, Jr. and the late Paul Kapp. Best grandmother to Megan (Austin) Stinnett, Matt (Kelsey) Brocious and Kyle Kapp. Great-grandmother of Owen, Dallas and Kylea Stinnett. Sister of Maureen (Dave) Dudas. Aunt of Brian (Cynthia) Kapp as well as many other nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law of the late John (Patricia) and Tony "Tubby" Kapp. Memorials requested to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. As per Nancy's request, everyone will gather for Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, in St. Rita Church, 219 W. Schwab Avenue, Munhall, PA 15120. Arrangements entrusted to R. V. ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Homestead, PA.