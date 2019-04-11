|
THEILACKER NANCY JEAN
On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, age 60, of Forest Hills; beloved mother of Thomas Theilacker (Amber Gobrish); sister-in-law of Jeanpatrice Boyle; aunt of Bill and Jeremy Boyle. Lifelong member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church and longtime member of the Daughters of Scotia Lady McGregor Lodge 73. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, FOREST HILLS CHAPEL, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service at Wolfe Memorial on Saturday at 10:00am. Interment in William Penn Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Nancy's memory may be given to Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 1840 Ardmore Blvd. Pittsburgh, PA 15221.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019