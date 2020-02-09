Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY (BENNER) JOHNSTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY (BENNER) JOHNSTON Obituary
JOHNSTON NANCY (BENNER)

Age 79, of West Deer formerly of Shaler Twp. on Friday, February 7, 2020. Wife of the late Walter C. Johnston; loving mother of Stacey Lancia and her husband Mark, Sharon Kroneberg and Jeffrey Johnston and his wife Holly; loving grandmother of Andrew, Alyssa, Alexander, Ashley, Heidi and Evan. Nancy was a beautiful soul and was loved by many. Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 12 Noon. Donations may be made to the Northway Christian Community Church, Wexford.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now