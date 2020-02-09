|
JOHNSTON NANCY (BENNER)
Age 79, of West Deer formerly of Shaler Twp. on Friday, February 7, 2020. Wife of the late Walter C. Johnston; loving mother of Stacey Lancia and her husband Mark, Sharon Kroneberg and Jeffrey Johnston and his wife Holly; loving grandmother of Andrew, Alyssa, Alexander, Ashley, Heidi and Evan. Nancy was a beautiful soul and was loved by many. Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 12 Noon. Donations may be made to the Northway Christian Community Church, Wexford.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020