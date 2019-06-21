Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
NANCY K. SMIDER

NANCY K. SMIDER Obituary
SMIDER NANCY K.

Age 69, of Dravosburg, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Nancy is survived by her loving brother, "Jack" (Andrea) Kunzic; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael G. Smider; father, John Kunzic; mother, Alice Kunzic; and sister, Maureen Stetzer. Nancy started her career working at Allegheny County Airport for Page Airways and retired as a Flight Administrator for Corporate Air after working there for 19 years. She loved her lifelong friends, the "CalGirls," who will miss her dearly, listening to her Oldies, and her trips to the Rivers. Family would like to thank her special friends and the staff on the 4th floor at Jefferson Regional Cancer Center for all of their love and care. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 10 a.m., in the funeral home's chapel. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's honor to the Cancer Research Foundation at www.cancerresearchfdn.org. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019
