ARBASAK NANCY KATHRYN (SOPKOWIAK)

60 years old, passed away on July 7, 2019, at home with her loving husband. She was the wife of Thomas Arbasak for 30 years; mother to Rachael Weil and Ashley Keeney; and "grammy" to Owen, Charlotte, and Adaline Weil. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania she was the daughter to Sylvester and Juliann Sopkowiak. She went to St. Francis School of Nursing, she carried out her passion and love for nursing for over 37 years. She was employed at St. Petersburg General Hospital, she held many different nursing positions through out her career. When she wasn't caring for others at the hospital she enjoyed spending time with her family especially the grandkids, and traveling around the country. Her favorite vacation was to Estes Park in Colorado. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Arbasak; daughters, Rachael Weil (Rob Weil) and Ashley Keeney (Colin Keeney); and grandchildren, Owen Weil, Charlotte Weil, and Adaline Weil. She is also survived by her three siblings, Paul Sopkowiak, Patricia Kurzawski, and Linda Cook. She was predeceased by her father, and mother, Sylvester Sopkowiak and Juliann Sopkowiak. Memorial Service on Thursday, July 11, at 10:00 a.m., at Saint Luke Catholic Church, 2757 Alderman Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34684. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Johns Hopkins All Children's Foundation, P.O. Box 3142, St. Petersburg, FL 33713, honoree Nancy Arbasak.