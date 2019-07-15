REED NANCY L.

Of Coraopolis PA, formerly of Utica, NY passed away on July 11, 2019 at the age of 73. She was born December 9, 1945 in Oneida, NY and worked at Pat Catan's in McKees Rocks, PA for many years. She loved doing crafts and loved her family. She was an amazing mom, daughter, sister and friend and has left a hole in all of our hearts that can never be filled. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Amy (Liz) Zwawa and Julie A. Reed (husband, Kenny); her grandchildren, Kyle T. Zwawa (Emily Benzing) of Robinson Twp., PA, Kyla A. Bish (Zwawa) (husband, Andrew), Bryon M. Reed, Christine Reed and Caden Reed of Pittsburgh and McKees Rocks, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters who we know welcomed her with open arms. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16th from 6-8 p.m. at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks, PA. There will be no burial service. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home and card can be sent to: 30 Stella St., Burgettstown, PA 15021.

www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com