WILCOX NANCY L.

On May 7, 2019, Heaven gained another angel. Born on April 24, 1934, Nancy was the only child to the late William and Anna Reid. Beloved wife of 65 years to Jack Wilcox, the joy in her life was her family in which she fostered the qualities of love, patience and a strong Christian faith. She was the nurturing mother to Gary (Nancy) Wilcox, the late David Allen Wilcox, Beverly (Joe) Dorko, Cindy (Russ) Firestone, Sheila (Greg) Yatsko, Tracy (Danny) Vellucci and Jaclyn Wilcox. Nancy will be remembered as the cherished gram to Amy (Tony) Roth, Lorilyn (Brian) Dill, Joey (Melissa) Wilcox, Dennis (Mindi) Wilcox, Robbie (Denise) Wilcox, Angie (Brandon) Jones, Michael (Tom) Dorko, Marchelle (Jason) Wolinsky, Anna (Richard) Audino, Jake (Abby) Yatsko, Steve (Liezyl) Vellucci, Kenny Vellucci, JJ Dorko and Jessie Daugherty. She was the loving Bubba to Alexa, Shannyn, Angelina, Nikki, Madison, Brooklyn, Annie, Carly, Isabella, John, Zachary, Abigail, Alyssa, Andrew, Collin and Clare Marie, and also the great-great-grandmother to Bella. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St, Munhall, PA, 412-461-6394. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at her parish Resurrection Church, West Mifflin on Friday at 10 a.m. Internment will be at St. Elias Cemetery, West Mifflin.