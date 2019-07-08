TURRILL NANCY LEE STEFAN

Age 71, wife of Robert G. Turrill, of Simpsonville, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born in Weirton, WV, she was a daughter of the late John Stefan and Sophie Najdecki Stefan. Nancy graduated from Madonna High School in Weirton, WV. She was also a graduate of the Western Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing 1968. She was a Nurse Manager in the OB/Gyne Ambulatory Care Center for close to 22 years and then worked in Quality Assurance for three years. After moving to Simpsonville, Nancy became the Activities Coordinator at the Ray Hopkins Senior Center for 10 1/2 years. She had a good time wherever she worked - she loved making people laugh and she loved her seniors! Nancy was a wily prankster and a fun-loving person! She was a sun buff, loved the pool, going on rides, dancing, and listening to her Oldies! She was an honest, funny, and especially caring friend, a nurturing and treasured mother, and a devoted, loving wife. Through good times and tough times, Nancy maintained her quick wit and sense of humor. In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her son, Jonathan, and her stepson, Reverend Robert H. Turrill (Jane) of Chicago, IL. Those left behind who will miss her and her sense of humor are nephews, Mark Zapolnik (Paula), Michael Zapolnik (Bridget); and niece, Michele Hudacheck (Frank); and great-nieces, Sarah Hudacheck, Katelin Zapolnik, Zoe and Winnie Zapolnik; and great-nephews, Frank Ty Hudacheck and Kyle Zapolnik. She also leaves behind her dear, fun-loving, partner-in-crime cousin, Karen Hater of Cornelius, NC. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sister, Bernadine Zapolnik. The family would like to express their appreciation for her caregivers and for all of her friends and family who have encouraged, loved, and cared for her in so many ways. Your kindness, prayers, support, and well wishes will be remembered. Special appreciation also to good, longtime friends, Marlene and Sam Camp of New Kensington, PA, and good friends, Barbara and Vern Prinzing of Simpsonville, SC. Each went above and beyond to extend care and compassion to Bob and family. Karen Hater, you were the very best friend and relative a girl could have! Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will be held in Graceland East Memorial Park Mausoleum at a later date. To honor Nancy's love of dogs, donations may be made to the Greenville County Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd., Greenville, SC 29607. Donations may also be made to St. Anthony's Food Pantry, 307 Gower St., Greenville, SC 29611. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. THOMAS McAFEE FUNERAL HOME, Downtown.