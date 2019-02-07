Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
2703 O'neil Blvd
McKeesport, PA 15132
(412) 664-4489
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
2703 O'neil Blvd
McKeesport, PA 15132
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
2703 O'neil Blvd
McKeesport, PA 15132
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY HURLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY LOUISE HURLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NANCY LOUISE HURLEY Obituary
HURLEY NANCY LOUISE

Age 83, of McKeesport, died February 4, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Mary (Satterfield) Dudley and the wife of John Thomas "Tom" Hurley. Nancy is also survived by her sons, Daniel E. Hurley (Debbie) and Thomas J. Hurley (Janice); and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Scott E. Hurley. Nancy was a graduate of McKeesport High School and retired from Bettis-Bechtol Atomic Lab. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, AARP of White Oak and Versailles, American Legion Post 701, Renzie Seniors, Order of the Eastern Star Corinth 229, Ladies Syria Caravan No. 4, Syria Shrine Hillbilly Clan #53, Westinghouse Sure, McKeesport HS Alumni & Friends Association, Retirees of Bettis-Bechtol Luncheon Club, and Red Hats & Grand Cross of Color. Nancy was twice president of Ladies Syria Caravan No. 4, and past Trustee for Wesley United Methodist Church. Nancy's greatest joy was spending time with her family. Family and friends will be received at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME, on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 10 a.m., at Wesley United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.