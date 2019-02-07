HURLEY NANCY LOUISE

Age 83, of McKeesport, died February 4, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Mary (Satterfield) Dudley and the wife of John Thomas "Tom" Hurley. Nancy is also survived by her sons, Daniel E. Hurley (Debbie) and Thomas J. Hurley (Janice); and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Scott E. Hurley. Nancy was a graduate of McKeesport High School and retired from Bettis-Bechtol Atomic Lab. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, AARP of White Oak and Versailles, American Legion Post 701, Renzie Seniors, Order of the Eastern Star Corinth 229, Ladies Syria Caravan No. 4, Syria Shrine Hillbilly Clan #53, Westinghouse Sure, McKeesport HS Alumni & Friends Association, Retirees of Bettis-Bechtol Luncheon Club, and Red Hats & Grand Cross of Color. Nancy was twice president of Ladies Syria Caravan No. 4, and past Trustee for Wesley United Methodist Church. Nancy's greatest joy was spending time with her family. Family and friends will be received at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME, on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 10 a.m., at Wesley United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.