SULLIVAN NANCY LOUISE (PECK)

Age 75, of Highland Park, died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward J. Sullivan for more than 50 years; mother of Edward C. (Dawn), Kerry (Kris) Gholson, Sean (Shannon), Katie; sister to Lois Peck (Lloyd) Bell and sister-in-law to the late Dr. Rev. John P. Davis III; Nana to Sullivan, Hannah, Keira and Peter Gholson, Aidan and Porter Sullivan; aunt to ten nieces and nephews; friend to many and caregiver to the Pittsburgh community. Born in East Orange, NJ to Lt. Cmdr. Ralph C. Peck, USN and Dorothy D. Peck. A 1967 graduate of the University of Maryland, School of Nursing, and a 1972 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing & School of Medicine, she worked as a pediatric nurse practitioner. A member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church since 1969, she was a woman of great faith. A dedicated volunteer with Birthright, Scouting and many organizations. She loved to read, paint, draw and craft. She enjoyed her grandchildren with a full heart. She shared her gifts and talents beyond measure as a light to many. A memorial service to be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, 2 p.m. at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy can be made to her three chosen charities: Birthright of Pittsburgh, 160 N. Craig Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15213; Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 250 North Highland Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15206; Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania https://www.gswpa.org/en/giving/ToGetHerThere.html. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.