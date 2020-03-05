AMBRASS NANCY M.

Age 69, of Lewistown, PA formerly of Pittsburgh, died March 2, 2020 at her residence. Born December 19, 1950 in Meshoppen, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Joyce (Manning) Frederici. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles E. Ambrass, Jr. whom she married in 1972. Nancy will be missed by her children, Allison Brown of Spring Mills, Holly Ambrass of Newville, Leanne Ambrass-Horner of York, Nancy Lynn Ambrass of Pittsburgh and Charles E. Ambrass, III of Pittsburgh and brother, Wayne Frederici of Gibson.