DEAN NANCY M. (MINOGUE)
On Sunday, May 12, 2019, age 84, of Mt. Lebanon. Preceded in death by son, William; survived by son, Paul (Shirley); daughter, Noreen; son, Jay (Sally); and son, Tim (Scott); grandchildren, Abby, Teddy, Dean, Mary Kate, Kelly, and Tyler. Graduate of St. Francis Academy, Duquesne University, and the University of Pittsburgh. Had many careers: teacher, real estate broker, relocation specialist for Westinghouse and Dollar Bank, and trainer for the PA Court System in Harrisburg. Avid voyager to Ireland and points abroad, including a global trek aboard a freighter. No visitation. Funeral Mass celebrated on Saturday, May 18, at 11:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Grace Church, 310 Kane Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15243. Friends received following the service at 1:00 p.m., at Carbonara's Restaurant, 250 Mt. Lebanon Blvd. Professional Services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2019