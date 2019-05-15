Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
310 Kane Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Carbonara's Restaurant
250 Mt. Lebanon Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY DEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY M. (MINOGUE) DEAN


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
NANCY M. (MINOGUE) DEAN Obituary
DEAN NANCY M. (MINOGUE)

On Sunday, May 12, 2019, age 84, of Mt. Lebanon. Preceded in death by son, William; survived by son, Paul (Shirley); daughter, Noreen; son, Jay (Sally); and son, Tim (Scott); grandchildren, Abby, Teddy, Dean, Mary Kate, Kelly, and Tyler. Graduate of St. Francis Academy, Duquesne University, and the University of Pittsburgh. Had many careers: teacher, real estate broker, relocation specialist for Westinghouse and Dollar Bank, and trainer for the PA Court System in Harrisburg. Avid voyager to Ireland and points abroad, including a global trek aboard a freighter. No visitation. Funeral Mass celebrated on Saturday, May 18, at 11:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Grace Church, 310 Kane Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15243. Friends received following the service at 1:00 p.m., at Carbonara's Restaurant, 250 Mt. Lebanon Blvd. Professional Services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now