SCHLICHER NANCY M.
Of Westview, on Thursday, March 28, 2019; loving mother of Michael J. Schlicher; second mother to Andrew J. Broadbent; daughter of the late George and Dolores Broadbent; beloved sister of Janice A. Broadbent, and George N. Broadbent; beloved companion of Thomas Binz; sister-in-law of Beth Broadbent; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6 until Time of Remembrance Service at 7 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to C.O.R.E.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019