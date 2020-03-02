Home

Formerly of Franklin Park. Passed away March 1, 2020, at the age of 90. Loving mother of Mary-K, Jeff, Keith, Brian and Susie. Also survived by her brother Paul Banks, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dearly loved, greatly missed, and forever in our hearts. Nancy is in Heaven enjoying a glass of wine with the love of her life Robert "Moe" Mahoney. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Services and interment private. Memorial donations to Animal Friends, www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020
