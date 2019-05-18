McCUEAN NANCY (MARGITAN)

Of North Braddock, age 83, on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph McCuean for 61 years; loving mother of Paula (Jerome) Spynda of North Braddock, Mark (Veronica) McCuean of Portsmouth, VA and Patricia (Daniel) Stukus of North Huntingdon; cherished grandmother of Jonathon (Kim) Spynda, Michelle (B.J.) Pistella, Christopher (Liz) McCuean, Regina McCuean, Luke and Sean Stukus; loving great-grandmother to eight and one expected in September. Preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth Keib and Rosemary Stiteler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Dear friend of John and Eileen Gregory and Lueda Canuela, Nancy enjoyed doing crafts and having lunch on the third Thursday of the month with her school classmates but mostly spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends welcome Saturday 4-7 p.m., Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800, where a blessing service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Nancy will be laid to rest in Jefferson Memorial Park.