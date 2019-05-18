Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY McCUEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY (MARGITAN) McCUEAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NANCY (MARGITAN) McCUEAN Obituary
McCUEAN NANCY (MARGITAN)

Of North Braddock, age 83, on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph McCuean for 61 years; loving mother of Paula (Jerome) Spynda of North Braddock, Mark (Veronica) McCuean of Portsmouth, VA and Patricia (Daniel) Stukus of North Huntingdon; cherished grandmother of Jonathon (Kim) Spynda, Michelle (B.J.) Pistella, Christopher (Liz) McCuean, Regina McCuean, Luke and Sean Stukus; loving great-grandmother to eight and one expected in September. Preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth Keib and Rosemary Stiteler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Dear friend of John and Eileen Gregory and Lueda Canuela, Nancy enjoyed doing crafts and having lunch on the third Thursday of the month with her school classmates but mostly spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends welcome Saturday 4-7 p.m., Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800, where a blessing service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Nancy will be laid to rest in Jefferson Memorial Park. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now