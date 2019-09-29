Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 92, died Friday, September 27, 2019, at Friendship Village. A lifelong resident of Pittsburgh, Nancy graduated from South Hills High School and Wellesley College. She was employed for 40 years by Reed Smith LLP, retiring as staff personnel administrator in 1989. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Carter H. and Ruth (Pritts) Lewis; and her brother, Col. Carter H. Lewis, Jr. She is survived by her two nephews, Carter H. Lewis III of Stratham, NH and Keith A. Lewis of Rifton, NY. Condolences may be sent to Carter H. Lewis III, 105 Willowbrook Ave., Stratham, NH 03885. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., Mt. Washington, (42-381-3345). www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
