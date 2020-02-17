|
WALLACE NANCY RITA (WHALEN) (KLEIN)
Of Forest Hills, formerly of Wilkinsburg and West Mifflin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She had recently celebrated her 95th birthday with family and friends. Born the daughter of the late John and Mary (McCauley) Whalen. Beloved wife of the late Charles "Chick" Wallace and the late Arthur Klein. Loving mother of Thomas (Mary Ann) Klein and Robert (Deb) Klein. Grandmother of Christopher (Erin) Klein, Teri (Kevin Allgood) Klein, Michael Klein and Isabella Klein. Great Grandmother of Drew Klein, Sydney Klein, Gus Allgood and Addie Kollmann. Sister of John "Jack" (Betty) Whalen. Preceded in death by siblings: Helen Porter, Jean Mantia, James "Jim" Whalen and William "Buck" (surviving spouse, Julie) Whalen. A stronger person, you will never meet. Nancy loved her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her. Nancy was proud of her Braddock heritage and was a distinguished graduate of St. Thomas High School. She also looked back with fondness on her previous times living in Wilkinsburg and West Mifflin. It was, however, in her more recent years that her extended family at Juniper Village in Forest Hills provided the joy in her life. She and her family will be forever indebted to them for the loving care and companionship she received from the many kind, thoughtful members of the staff and her loyal and close friends there. Friends welcome Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC; TURTLE CREEK / MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday in St. John Fisher Church 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Knead Community Café, 1011 Barnes St., New Kensington, PA 15068, (878) 847-7997.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020