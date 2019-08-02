|
GROM NANCY S.
Peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, age 85, of Ross Twp., formerly of the NS. Beloved wife for 55 years of the late Norbert F. Grom; mother of David (Marsha) Grom of Ohio Twp.; sister of the late Shirley Schoene and Barbara Stimple; grandmother of Kellie Marie (Joe) Johnson, Kimberly (Evan) Barna, and Kayla (Chuck) Soergel; great-grandmother of Gavin, Parker, Sophia, Charlie, Scarlet, and Jonah. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237. Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Berkeley Hills Lutheran Church, 517 Sangree Rd., Pgh., PA 15237 where contributions may be made or to AGH Hospice, Office of Fund Development, Hospice and Palliative Care, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pgh., PA 15224. Interment Private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019