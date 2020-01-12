Home

Nancy S. Kirkpatrick, 90, of Boswell, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier. She was born Thanksgiving Day November 28, 1929 in New York City, a daughter of the late John A. and Mary Lathrop Stephens. Nancy was an active member of the Somerset Anglican Fellowship where she cherished her many close friendships. She was also a member of the Linden Garden Club of Pittsburgh and the Colonial Dames of America. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Wallace H. Kirkpatrick; and two sisters, Marcia Stephens and Mary Elizabeth Winfree. She is survived by three children, Nancy K. (Scott) Yale of Columbia, Hartford, CT, John W. (Laurie) Kirkpatrick of Pittsburgh, and Dr. William H. (Kim) Kirkpatrick of Villanova, PA; eight grandchildren, John, Julie, Kimberly and William Kirkpatrick, Anne Emmert, Kelley Casper, and Lindsay and Hunter Yale; and three great-granddaughters, Riley and Ellie Casper, Casper and Claire Kirkpatrick. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Somerset Anglican Fellowship. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Nancy's memory to the Somerset Anglican Fellowship, 132 East Union Street, Somerset, PA 15501. A special thank you to the dedicated staff at Bethlen Home for their compassionate care of Nancy for which the family is very grateful. The J. PAUL MCCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., Ligonier, is assisting the family. To leave a condolence or tribute for Nancy or her family, please visit: www. jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
