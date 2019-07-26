Home

Services
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Cross Roads Presbyterian Church
Monroeville, PA
NANCY S. (SHAFER) RAMSEY

NANCY S. (SHAFER) RAMSEY Obituary
RAMSEY NANCY S. (SHAFER)

Age 66, of East Pittsburgh, passed away on July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Michael Ramsey. Friends may visit on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Funeral Service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Cross Roads Presbyterian Church in Monroeville. (Everyone please meet at church.) Memorial donations are suggested to the Wilkins VFD #3 or to Animal Friends. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019
