RAMSEY NANCY S. (SHAFER)
Age 66, of East Pittsburgh, passed away on July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Michael Ramsey. Friends may visit on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Funeral Service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Cross Roads Presbyterian Church in Monroeville. (Everyone please meet at church.) Memorial donations are suggested to the Wilkins VFD #3 or to Animal Friends. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019