|
|
SCHROCK NANCY
Nancy Schrock, 89, passed away at Providence Point on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born in Forest Hills on July 10, 1930. She is the beloved wife of Carl W. Schrock for 67 wonderful years; loving mother of Sandy (Alan) Bondy of Mt. Lebanon and Thomas (Belinda) Schrock of Westfield, VT; dear grandmother of five; great-grandmother of nine; and great-great-grandmother of one. Over the years, one of Nancy's favorite pasttimes was playing bridge with her many friends. No Visitation. Services held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by BEINHAUER (724-941-3211). In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions in Nancy's name be made to the Humane Society of Somerset County, P. O. Box 182, Somerset, PA 15501. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019