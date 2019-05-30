SENAY NANCY (TRAGESSER)

Age 74, of Pittsburgh, passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 27, 2019. Nancy is survived by her devoted daughter, Kristin (Tim) Rose; adored Nana of Kyler, Marley, Vivienne Rose and Calvin Stinson; loving sister of Lawrence (Patricia) Tragesser; as well as many nieces, and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dennis Thomas Senay; son, Mark Andrew Senay; parents, Norman and Mildred Tragesser; and her sister, Janice Minetti. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

