LODEN NANCY T.
Age 79, of Oakdale, South Fayette Twp., passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in West Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center, Coraopolis, PA. Nancy was born on November 5, 1939 in Oakdale, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Catherine Baron Holeva. On November 7, 1959, Nancy married Avery Loden, who passed away on January 27, 2010. She is survived by her sons - Jeffery (Susan) Loden of McDonald and David (Amy) Loden of CA; granddaughter Aubrie Loden of Oregon; brothers Frank (Cecilia) Holeva of Oakdale and Daniel (Tauria) Holeva of Oakdale; sisters Gloria (Neil) Wimmer of McDonald and Betty Lou (Joseph) Zawacki of Imperial. Also, survived by many nieces., nephews, cousins and friends. A sister – Mary Ann Holeva of Oakdale is deceased. Nancy was a 1957 South Fayette graduate. She last worked at Unique Boutique in Heidelberg, PA. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cleaning, cooking, baking, quilting, sewing and crafts. She was a member of the Oakdale Garden Club and St. Patrick R.C. Church in Oakdale. Friends and family will be received on Saturday, August 10 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Rd., Oakdale (724-693-2800). A service will follow on Saturday, at the funeral home at 8 p.m. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com
