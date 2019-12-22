Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
MALLEY NANCY THOMAS

Of Pittsburgh, PA, died November 15, 2019, at age 82. She was the beloved wife of Patrick, who predeceased her by three years. She is survived by her son, Sean; her sister, Evelyn Fauls; brother, James Thomas and his wife, Frances; fourteen nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; and a multitude of loving and devoted friends whom she considered family. In 1958, she graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and found employment at Robert Morris College. While teaching a myriad of subjects including typing, English, marriage and the family, and psychology, she earned the ranks of Professor and professor emeritus. She received her PhD. from Pitt for her study in brain hemisphericity. She was a licensed psychologist and hypnotherapist.  She holds the record for the longest term of faculty service to Robert Morris University--over fifty years. Services private. Arrangements by WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC. 412-731-5001.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
