Age 87, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on June 1, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. Nancy was born on June 8, 1931, to George and Elenor Beres in Pittsburgh, PA. She was married to Timothy Toomey. She worked as a claims adjuster for Kemper Insurance for many years. In Atlanta, she was involved in Christ the King Church and her grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Timothy; and her brother, George Beres. Nancy is survived by son, Timothy and his wife, Mary of Gilbertsville, PA; daughter, Kimberly and her husband, Charles Staley of Atlanta, GA; and daughter, Eileen and her husband, James Landay of Palo Alto, CA; and sisters, Doris Ayoob and Mary Helen Garvey. She has six grandchildren, Carol Dotts, Patrick Toomey, Chris Staley, Kelley Staley, Andrew Landay, and Timothy Landay; in addition to two great-grandchildren, Brody Dotts and Edilyn Toomey. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick - St. Stanislaus Church, 21st Street and Smallman in Pittsburgh, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019
