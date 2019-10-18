|
TUCKER NANCY (SIEBER)
On Wednesday October 16, 2019, Nancy Sieber Tucker, age 68, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife for 40 years of Clarke R. Tucker; mother of Reed Tucker (Kyra), and Drew Tucker (Gina); grandmother of Whitney and Ashley Tucker and Harper Tucker; sister of Paul R. "Trip" Sieber (Christine) and Richard Sieber (Denise); daughter of the late Dr. Paul R. and Emily McCready Sieber; also survived by nieces and nephews. Nancy was an agent in the Fox Chapel office of Howard Hanna Real Estate for the last 25 years. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., freyvogelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019