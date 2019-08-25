|
|
PERSINGER NANCY (SANFORD) (WALLACE)
Age 89, of North Hills Estates in Ross Twp., passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. Wife of the late Henry Persinger; loving mother of Jack Wallace, Patricia "Tric" Garfunkel (Jules) and the late Tom Persinger (survived by Evelyn); proud grandmother of Tom, Jr. Russell, and Melissa; loving sister of Charles Sanford (Sylvia) and the late Howard Sanford (the late Helen); sister-in-law of Harry, Howard, and Richard Persinger; adored aunt of Mark Sanford, Jennifer Sovick (Chip), Maureen McKay (Thomas) and Alexia "Lexi" McMeekin (Shawn); also survived by loving relatives and friends. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A committal service will be held at Allegheny County Memorial Park on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Nancy received her Masters of Library Science from the University of Pittsburgh. She went on to become the Head Librarian at North Hills High School and most recently worked as a librarian at the Community College of Allegheny County, North Campus. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019