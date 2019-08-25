Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Allegheny County Memorial Park
More Obituaries for NANCY PERSINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY (WALLACE) (SANFORD) PERSINGER

NANCY (WALLACE) (SANFORD) PERSINGER Obituary
PERSINGER NANCY (SANFORD) (WALLACE)

Age 89, of North Hills Estates in Ross Twp., passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. Wife of the late Henry Persinger; loving mother of Jack Wallace, Patricia "Tric" Garfunkel (Jules) and the late Tom Persinger (survived by Evelyn); proud grandmother of Tom, Jr. Russell, and Melissa; loving sister of Charles Sanford (Sylvia) and the late Howard Sanford (the late Helen); sister-in-law of Harry, Howard, and Richard Persinger; adored aunt of Mark Sanford, Jennifer Sovick (Chip), Maureen McKay (Thomas) and Alexia "Lexi" McMeekin (Shawn); also survived by loving relatives and friends. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A committal service will be held at Allegheny County Memorial Park on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Nancy received her Masters of Library Science from the University of Pittsburgh. She went on to become the Head Librarian at North Hills High School and most recently worked as a librarian at the Community College of Allegheny County, North Campus. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
