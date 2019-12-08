|
WELSH-MALONE NANCY
On Saturday, December 7, 2019. Wife of the late Jack Malone and John M. "Jack" Welsh; loving mother of Michele Welsh-Gamble, John (Beth), James (Tina), David, Daron (Dana) Welsh and the late Dwayne Welsh; sister of Ralph (Arlene) Nolan, Jr. and the late John, Daniel, Ernest, Ralph, Herman and William Nolan; also survived by 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Friends received Thursday, 6-8 p.m., Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019