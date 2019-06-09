Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WHITFIELD NANCY (DANKLEF)

Age 71, of Jefferson Hills, passed away on June 7, 2019. She was born April 5, 1948, one of three children of the late Charles and Laura Danklef. A member of Olivet Presbyterian Church. Loving wife of A. Wayne Whitfield; mother of Chip (Maureen) Whitfield; grandmother of Donovan Whitfield; sister of Janyce (the late Elmer) Pfister and the late Barbara (Robert) Hoffman; also a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. As per Nancy's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. If desired, family suggests donations to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Arrangements by STEPHEN SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025. www.stephendslater.com for condolences.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
