Of Mt. Lebanon, on Friday July 12, 2019. Born Frances Carol Winans on February 27, 1937 in the family home on Spencer Ave. in Pittsburgh, Nancy was the eighth of ten children born to Lawrence and Rosalia (Osborne) Winans. Nancy obtained her moniker from her two oldest sisters after an animated character and the name stuck. She was educated at St Wendelin's school where she graduated in 1955. It was while attending high school at St. Wendelin's that Nancy met the love of her life, Charles George Kennedy, the dashing young man whom she married in 1958. The Kennedys were married for 61 years and had four children, living in Pittsburgh, California, Mt. Lebanon, Mansfield, OH for many years, and then returning to Pittsburgh to be closer to family during her final illness. Nancy is predeceased by her parents, her three oldest sisters, Patricia, Lorraine and Marjorie (who died as an infant). Nancy is also predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Julie Miller. In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by her brothers Thomas Winans, Charles (Margaret) Winans, William (Cathie) Winans, and Lawrence (Fern) Winans, her beloved sister Marilyn Bleriot and Kathleen Koepfer. Nancy is also survived by her four children and seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren to whom she was always devoted. The Kennedy children are Sean (BethAnn), Leah Killeen, Charles (Chip) and Heather Martin (Arick). Nancy is also survived by many nieces and nephews who admired and loved her. Nancy took great joy in her family and enjoyed many happy times with them at her homes and theirs and on epic annual summer vacations spent at Bethany Beach Delaware. Nancy was raised and died in the belief that death is a transition and that we will be reunited with God and with one another. She is now reunited with her parents and grandparents and sisters in the presence of God to live in joy with no more sickness, pain or regret. We pray that this strong and beautiful woman will pray for and watch over us until we are one day reunited with her in a place where every tear will be wiped away. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness in Nancy's memory.