VAUGHAN NANCYJANE

Age 92, of Mt. Lebanon, on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Beloved wife of 68 years to Trevor William Vaughan, Jr.; daughter of the late Lloyd Graham and Clara (Sparks) Sigafoo; loving mother of Nonie (Robert) Knaus, Trevor W. (Ginger) Vaughan III and Mark Vaughan; dear grandmother of Trevor W. (Steph) Vaughan IV and Mari (Frank) Park; great-grandmother of Jeremiah and Jac Park. Nancyjane was a graduate of Carnegie Tech with a BA in music and voice and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a Master in Education. She loved music and was organist and choir director for various Pittsburgh churches. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Red Hat Society, Sweet Adelines, the American Guild of Organists and the Royal Society of Scottish Country Dancers. Nancyjane was known for her stylish dress fashion complete with a fashionable hat. She was a friend to all she met and walked away having known a little about each person she had the privilege to meet. She will be missed by all her friends and family. Friends welcome Monday 2-4, 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the Tov Church, 1597 Washington Pike, Suite A38 #129, Bridgeville, PA 15017. www.slaterfuneral.com